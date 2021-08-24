Meme (MEME) Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $602.01 or 0.01237032 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $16.86 million and $1.78 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.32 or 0.00532851 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003898 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009729 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.