Analysts Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $32.38

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,182,861. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in United States Steel by 64.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United States Steel by 25.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 28.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

