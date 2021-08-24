SONM [old] (SNM) Price Down 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. SONM [old] has a total market cap of $53.43 million and $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM [old] coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SONM [old] has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.75 or 0.00794706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00098833 BTC.

SONM [old] Coin Profile

SONM [old] is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

