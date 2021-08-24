1ST Source Bank Sells 497 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $168.73 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $186.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

