Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 13,923 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.10% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after acquiring an additional 168,722 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,474. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

