Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.32. 61,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,727,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,710,450 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

