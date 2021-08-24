Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. 82,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,115,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

