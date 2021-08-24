Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,021. The stock has a market cap of $177.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

