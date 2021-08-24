Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,948,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,796,000 after buying an additional 140,241 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

FISV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,729. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

