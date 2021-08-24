Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,778 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 68.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 46,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $91,261,000 after buying an additional 254,279 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. 24,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,812. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

