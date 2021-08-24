JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $65.73, but opened at $71.59. JD.com shares last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 413,303 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

