Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 990 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,046. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.17.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,255 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

