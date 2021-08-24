Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 306,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after buying an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 371,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 90,654 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,364. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.65.

