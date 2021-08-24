Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,931. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

