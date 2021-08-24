PotCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,284.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $2,284.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,504.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.30 or 0.06682440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.44 or 0.01343051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.00371370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00131895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.71 or 0.00661202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00336396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00328307 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,569,886 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.