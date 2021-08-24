Golden Goose Tops One Day Trading Volume of $224,984.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $224,984.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00125641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00157614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,593.71 or 1.00183467 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.78 or 0.00995327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.97 or 0.06601359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

