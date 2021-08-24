LATOKEN (LA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $138,357.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One LATOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $138,357.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.65 or 0.00793020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00098998 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.