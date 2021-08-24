$154.22 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post $154.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.83 million. Employers posted sales of $181.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $634.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Employers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,759. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.01. Employers has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.