Community Bank N.A. Sells 92 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in The Hershey by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

NYSE:HSY traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.62. 2,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,763. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

