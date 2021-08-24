The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.76. 108,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,368,835. The stock has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.