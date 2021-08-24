Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 100,264 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,264 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.39. 45,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

