14,335 Shares in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AstroNova by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. AstroNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

