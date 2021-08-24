8,419 Shares in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Miller Industries by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in Miller Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, ?and Chevron.

