Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 1,543 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

