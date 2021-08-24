67,305 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,706. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.54.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.