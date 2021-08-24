Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Makes New $137,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,149. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12.

