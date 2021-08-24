Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $18.18

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $19.14. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 20,660 shares changing hands.

JMIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 245.3% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 115,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

