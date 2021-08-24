360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $18.64

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $19.70. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 7,861 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup cut their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 824.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 524,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

