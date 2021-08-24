Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Down 11.7%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s share price traded down 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.84 and last traded at C$10.09. 301,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 289,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYA. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$982.18 million and a PE ratio of -845.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.69.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

