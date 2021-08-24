Equitable Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

CRWD opened at $260.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.26 and a one year high of $272.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of -341.39 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.86, for a total value of $1,114,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,334 shares of company stock worth $76,970,213 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

