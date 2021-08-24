Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.530-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.60. 673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

