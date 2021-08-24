Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New $647,000 Investment in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Western Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYFW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

MYFW traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.92. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19. First Western Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $215.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at $20,597,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

