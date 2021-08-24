Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 39,033 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,948. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

