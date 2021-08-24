Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $26.17 Million Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,159 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $26,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Integer by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.96. The company had a trading volume of 92,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,815 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.