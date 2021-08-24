Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,475 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $49,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,494,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,178,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,858. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.88. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

