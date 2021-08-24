Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $177.61 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.19. The company has a market capitalization of $467.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

