Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,930 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $33,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.86. 2,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,699. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

