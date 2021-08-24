Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKIMF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Bankinter in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $$5.62 during trading hours on Thursday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

