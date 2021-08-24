Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SZLMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Swiss Life to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47. Swiss Life has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.65.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

