Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Castellan Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $933.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $933.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $885.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

