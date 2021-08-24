Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 20,568 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 95,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,811. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

