RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 2,141.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,311 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded up $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $259.77. 3,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,231 shares of company stock worth $9,656,158. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

