Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of BNL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. 3,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 55.62.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

