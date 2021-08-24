SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $137.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $158.10.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

