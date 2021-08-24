Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 208.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Ituran Location and Control worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

