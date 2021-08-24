Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%.
Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
