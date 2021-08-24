ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

