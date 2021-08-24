iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

iCAD stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 161,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,957. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $292.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iCAD by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 124.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter worth about $889,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

