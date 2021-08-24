Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$306 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.10 million.

NASDAQ APPS traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. 42,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,232. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.36.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

