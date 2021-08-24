Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,630. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,854. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

