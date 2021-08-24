Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

DLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,630. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,477 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,854. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.