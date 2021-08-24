Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.44 Million

Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $459.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.77 million and the highest is $467.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $417.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several analysts have commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 in the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 744,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,942. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

